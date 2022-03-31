The Kiwanis Club of Panama City is hosting a pancake fundraising event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a 4 year hiatus due to Hurricane Michael and COVID-19, the Kiwanis Club of Panama City is returning with its annual Pancake Days Fundraiser.

The club raises around $20,000 every year at the event, the proceeds of which go directly to help promote and improve the lives of children and the community in Bay County.

To find out more about this event and how you can attend, click the video attached to this article.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.