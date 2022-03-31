Overnight shooting in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting at the Executive Inn on Front Beach Road.

Deputies responded to the Executive Inn around 1 a.m. Thursday morning. They say one person was shot but is expected to recover.

Authorities say they believe this was a domestic incident and there’s no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

