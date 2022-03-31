Severe weather possible tonight

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A line of severe storms will move through NWFL tonight bringing a risk of damaging wind and tornadoes to our area. The timing looks to be between 2A CT and 8am CT with the line moving west to east. Rainfall totals will be 1-2″. The highest risk of severe weather will be west and a slightly lower risk will be east toward the Apalachicola River. Winds will remain gusty and out of the South at 20+ mph. The winds will die down during the day on Thursday and the skies will clear. Most of the daylight hours should be pretty nice over NWFL on Thursday. The nice weather will continue into Friday.

