Advertisement

Severe weather possible tonight

A line of severe storms will move through NWFL
By Chris Smith
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A line of severe storms will move through NWFL tonight bringing a risk of damaging wind and tornadoes to our area. The timing looks to be between 2A CT and 8am CT with the line moving west to east. Rainfall totals will be 1-2″. The highest risk of severe weather will be west and a slightly lower risk will be east toward the Apalachicola River. Winds will remain gusty and out of the South at 20+ mph. The winds will die down during the day on Thursday and the skies will clear. Most of the daylight hours should be pretty nice over NWFL on Thursday. The nice weather will continue into Friday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Damage in washington county
Two dead in Washington County storms
BCSO and Beach Police report it was at the Executive Inn on Front Beach Road.
Overnight shooting in Panama City Beach
There are reports of a possible tornado touching down in Washington County.
Storm damage reported in Washington County
Five students were hospitalized after a bus crash in Levy County.
2 students seriously injured in Florida school bus crash with semi-truck
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Search intensifies for Florida mom missing since Sunday

Latest News

We get a brief break from the rain in the panhandle.
Thursday Evening Forecast
We get a brief break from the rain in the panhandle.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing our storm threat moving in for Thursday morning.
Wednesday Forecast