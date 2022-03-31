Advertisement

Skippy issues voluntary recall of more than 9,300 cases of peanut butter

Skippy Foods, LLC said there have been no consumer complaints so far associated wit this recall.
Skippy Foods, LLC said there have been no consumer complaints so far associated wit this recall.(Skippy Foods, LLC)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Skippy Foods, LLC has issued a voluntary recall of more than 161,000 pounds of peanut butter.

According to the company, 9,353 cases of reduced fat creamy, reduced fat chunky and creamy peanut butter blended with plant based protein are being recalled due to the possibility some of the jars may contain fragments of stainless steel from manufacturing equipment.

The affected jars of peanut butter were shipped to 18 states, and all retailers have been properly notified.

Skippy Foods, LLC said there have been no consumer complaints so far associated with this recall.

Check the top of the jar for the following recalled code dates:

ProductRecalled Code Date
SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40ozBest if Used By MAY0423
Best if Used By MAY0523
SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter - Club, 2/40ozBest if Used By MAY0523
SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3ozBest if Used By MAY0623
Best if Used By MAY0723
SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14ozBest if Used By MAY1023

If your jar has a different “BEST IF USED BY” date than what is listed, it is not part of the recall.

Impacted jars of peanut butter can be returned to the store where it was purchased for an exchange or call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Central Time.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In 2018, a Bay County jury found Greg Wilson guilty of introducing contraband into the jail and...
Former Bay County attorney disbarred
The old Hombre Golf Course will be home to Duplin Winery. Construction is still in process.
New winery coming to Panama City Beach
One person is dead after Panama City Police officers say a FedEx truck hit them on 15th Street.
PCPD: FedEx driver reportedly hits, kills pedestrian
An investigation is underway following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 98...
Panama City Police Department investigating two vehicle crash
Home surveillance footage captured a naked man walking into her home and going into her bedroom...
Woman says naked intruder got in bed with her

Latest News

Select ‘The Mandalorian,’ Mickey Mouse hand sanitizers are being recalled.
FDA: Recall alert for ‘The Mandalorian,’ Mickey Mouse hand sanitizers
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a warning of mines being left behind early...
Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv amid fear of traps
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended the commissioning commemoration for the...
Biden says sub he commissioned will enhance US security
The President and First Lady attended the commissioning commemoration for the USS Delaware on...
Jill Biden speaks at commissioning of USS Delaware
A jogger runs along a trail in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, Monday, May 3, 2021.
Missing hiker’s body found 2-plus weeks later with dog by his side