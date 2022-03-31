Storm damage in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thursday morning storms moving through Jackson County have caused damage in the Alford area. Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office say power lines are down in Alford from a possible tornado.

The following roads are closed because of downed trees and power lines:

Syfrett, Dilmore, and Seay

Deputies are asking residents to stay off the road if possible.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.