Student shot at S.C. middle school, sheriff says; suspect in custody

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies in South Carolina...
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies in South Carolina responded to a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School.(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes, Amanda Shaw and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School.

One student was shot and transported to the hospital in unknown condition, WHNS reported.

Deputies said a person believed to be the shooter was in custody. Deputies said the suspect is a minor. He was detained in close proximity to the school.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis called the shooting an “absolute tragedy” during a news conference. He said investigators do not know what was going through the mind of the shooter.

Lewis said the school went into immediate lockdown after a gunshot was heard. The shooting occurred in the front part of the school. First responders rendered aid to the victim.

Students were taken to a nearby church for parents to reunite with them. The school system said parents and guardians would need identification to pick them up.

Dr. Burke Royster, the superintendent of Greenville County Schools, said pickup at other Greenville County schools would be impacted since buses from other parts of the district are being used to transport students to the church for pickup.

“Our prayers for those affected by this tragedy - the victim, but all the students in that school, the families, anybody that was in some way impacted by this traumatic event,” Royster said. “We could not have had a better, a more rapid, a more professional or a more in accordance with a planned response by every agency and every entity that responded to this situation.”

A school resource officer responded and requested emergency backup just before 12:30 p.m. local time, Greenville County Schools said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office said over 100 law enforcement officials responded to the scene, and ambulances were seen leaving the area.

The sheriff’s office had a helicopter over the scene as well.

