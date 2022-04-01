New Fusus Registry Software joining the Bay-Real Time Operations Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay Real-Time Operations Center, BAYROC, is a new initiative to help crime-fighting efforts.

Sheriff Tommy Ford of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office introduced the newest addition to BAYROC called the Fusus Registry.

“We also have the ability and we’re rolling out today the Fusus Registry that allows homeowners and businesses to be a part of this solution,” Ford said. “And to help us increase our situational awareness, help us solve crimes.”

Homeowners and businesses can allow BAYROC to have access to their camera footage in the event of a crime. For an example on its effectiveness, over the past weekend, law enforcement made several arrests in connection with a shooting in Panama City Beach. One local business was able to help officers this past weekend by allowing law enforcement to use their cameras to make arrests.

By registering on the Fusus Registry, officers can reach out to you when a crime happens and ask for relevant security footage.

If you want to register your camera, visit the BAYROC Fusus Registry website.

