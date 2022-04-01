Panama City Beach City Council calls emergency meeting

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach officials have had enough. After last weekend’s chaos, city leaders are looking at better, more efficient ways to handle reckless crowds. They’re considering giving the city manager the right to declare a state of emergency for civil unrest.

Body camera footage from last Sunday shows officers running towards gunfire as they rush to break up these crowds.

“We had a lot of people who didn’t want to listen to us so that becomes very problematic. It’s like you know running a daycare and you’ve got 50 screaming kids,” Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said.

Many of those bad listeners ended up behind bars.

“There’s a bunch of people in Bay County Jail right now that wanted to challenge us and they’re going to figure out that they lost that battle,” Talamantez said.

It was a battle city leaders said should not have happened in the first place.

“Taking 75 guns off the street and arresting 161 people is not who Panama City Beach is. That’s not our family destination,” Mayor Mark Sheldon said. “We all raise our families here. I walk down those streets and I realize this isn’t where I live, this isn’t our city, this isn’t our community and we’ll make sure that doesn’t happen going forward.”

Friday, officials called an emergency meeting to discuss possibly changing a city ordinance. Mayor Sheldon is proposing the City Manager be able to declare a state of emergency, as well as any emergency responses necessary, without having to call a meeting.

“Whether it’s curfews, whether it’s closing streets, whether it’s stopping alcohol sales, whether it’s closing businesses,” Sheldon said. “Basically every time we could call an emergency meeting, we can do exactly what’s in the ordinance today but it could take up to six hours if I call an emergency meeting at the city now. This will go from six hours to six minutes.”

It’s a power current City Manager Drew Whitman says he would not abuse.

“If I’m wrong, fire me. If I pull the trigger too quickly, fire me. But I’m going to protect the chief and his staff and I’m going to protect the community because I’m a resident,” Whitman said.

If the ordinance is changed and a state of emergency is declared in Panama City Beach, the city has plans to keep the community notified.

“So communication to the public will happen through Alert Bay, our city website, and our city Facebook page. We want to make sure the citizens understand this is happening in a certain area that he determines,” Sheldon said.

This was just the first reading of the ordinance. There will be a second reading on April 14th, which is also when council members will cast their votes. If voted in, the ordinance will go into effect immediately.

