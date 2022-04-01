Advertisement

Panama City Port Authority announces expansion efforts

The Panama City Port Authority is making some additions to support growth in container trade.
The Panama City Port Authority is making some additions to support growth in container trade.(WJHG)
By Alex Joyce
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Port Authority is making some additions to support growth in container trade.

The multimillion-dollar investments will bring more trade and jobs to the Panama City area. The port was also able to expand its draft channel from 32 feet to 36 feet, which will help bigger ships come through the port.

“The Port is making a lot of investment in its port terminals,” Alex King, Deputy Port Director Cargo Operations and Business Development, said. “To handle additional cargo growth that is forecast coming through the port.”

All these investments and additions will allow Panama City to support trade from all over the world.

The port hopes the expansion efforts will be very impactful to the economy and Bay County as a whole.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In 2018, a Bay County jury found Greg Wilson guilty of introducing contraband into the jail and...
Former Bay County attorney disbarred
The old Hombre Golf Course will be home to Duplin Winery. Construction is still in process.
New winery coming to Panama City Beach
One person is dead after Panama City Police officers say a FedEx truck hit them on 15th Street.
PCPD: FedEx driver reportedly hits, kills pedestrian
An investigation is underway following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 98...
Panama City Police Department investigating two vehicle crash
Home surveillance footage captured a naked man walking into her home and going into her bedroom...
Woman says naked intruder got in bed with her

Latest News

An investigation is underway following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 98...
Panama City Police Department investigating two vehicle crash
BCSO’s Special Investigation’s Division gets more illegal drugs and firearms off the streets
An investigation is underway following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 98...
Panama City Police Department investigating two vehicle crash
At least six homes were destroyed and at least six more were damaged in Thursday's tornado.
Community helps tornado victims in Washington County
It might be April Fools Day, but the Bay County Sheriff's Office isn't joking around when it...
BCSO’s Special Investigation’s Division gets more illegal drugs and firearms off the streets