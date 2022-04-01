Panama City Port Authority announces expansion efforts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Port Authority is making some additions to support growth in container trade.

The multimillion-dollar investments will bring more trade and jobs to the Panama City area. The port was also able to expand its draft channel from 32 feet to 36 feet, which will help bigger ships come through the port.

“The Port is making a lot of investment in its port terminals,” Alex King, Deputy Port Director Cargo Operations and Business Development, said. “To handle additional cargo growth that is forecast coming through the port.”

All these investments and additions will allow Panama City to support trade from all over the world.

The port hopes the expansion efforts will be very impactful to the economy and Bay County as a whole.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.