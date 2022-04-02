Arnold senior named State’s Mr. Soccer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It is a rather big honor for Arnold senior Braden Masker. He’s been voted the 2022 Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Soccer, following a final round of voting by a statewide panel of high school boys’ soccer coaches and media representatives. Masker was eligible for Mr. Soccer, after earning Class 5A Player of the Year honors. The the overall state Mr. Soccer is voted on from the winners in the individual classes. Masker had an incredible season for the Marlins. He scored a school record 38 goals, along with 18 assists. Coming off the state championship last year, he helped the Marlins make it back to the state title match, Arnold finishing as 5A state runner up. And this goal in the playoff win over Gulf Breeze is the best goal I’ve ever seen on the high school level. Braden is the first player from the Panhandle to ever win the State’s Mr. Soccer Award. Congrats to him, coach Hammond and the entire Arnold boys soccer program for this! Masker bound for the University of North Florida on a soccer scholarship this fall.

