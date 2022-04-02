Advertisement

Arnold senior named State’s Mr. Soccer

By Scott Rossman
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It is a rather big honor for Arnold senior Braden Masker. He’s been voted the 2022 Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Soccer, following a final round of voting by a statewide panel of high school boys’ soccer coaches and media representatives. Masker was eligible for Mr. Soccer, after earning Class 5A Player of the Year honors. The the overall state Mr. Soccer is voted on from the winners in the individual classes. Masker had an incredible season for the Marlins. He scored a school record 38 goals, along with 18 assists. Coming off the state championship last year, he helped the Marlins make it back to the state title match, Arnold finishing as 5A state runner up. And this goal in the playoff win over Gulf Breeze is the best goal I’ve ever seen on the high school level. Braden is the first player from the Panhandle to ever win the State’s Mr. Soccer Award. Congrats to him, coach Hammond and the entire Arnold boys soccer program for this! Masker bound for the University of North Florida on a soccer scholarship this fall.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In 2018, a Bay County jury found Greg Wilson guilty of introducing contraband into the jail and...
Former Bay County attorney disbarred
The old Hombre Golf Course will be home to Duplin Winery. Construction is still in process.
New winery coming to Panama City Beach
One person is dead after Panama City Police officers say a FedEx truck hit them on 15th Street.
PCPD: FedEx driver reportedly hits, kills pedestrian
An investigation is underway following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 98...
Panama City Police Department investigating two vehicle crash
Home surveillance footage captured a naked man walking into her home and going into her bedroom...
Woman says naked intruder got in bed with her

Latest News

Blue Devils win with 7th inning walk off
Chipley at Holmes baseball highlights
Area scores and highlights for Friday, April 1st
Area scores and highlights for Thursday, March 31st
Racing begins Friday with the start of the Monster Championship Bracket.
North Florida Motorplex preps for another weekend of racing