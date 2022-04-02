BCSO’s Special Investigation’s Division gets more illegal drugs and firearms off the streets

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Friday might have been April Fools Day, but the Bay County Sheriff’s Office isn’t joking around when it comes to getting illegal drugs and firearms off the streets.

“This was one bust. It happened on March 30th when we did an undercover operation,” Bay County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Ruth Corley said.

Officials with the Special Investigations Division said Steven Stottlemyerf from Lynn Haven attempted to sell a trafficking amount of Meth to an undercover narcotics investigator.

“We were able to take him into custody and it was at a residence on Minnesota Avenue in the Lynn Haven area,” said Corley.

Stottlemyer’s house was then searched with a probable cause warrant. Inside, investigators found Fentanyl and a wide variety of other illegal drugs.

“Quite a good bit of Methamphetamine, a pre-curser to GHB which is the date-rape drug, we found lots of pills that were possessed without prescription, and we found drug paraphernalia, pipers, things like that that they smoke with,” said Corley.

Investigators said a concerning amount of firearms was also found.

“It was about 10 firearms and ammunition. Some of these people are convicted felons, so of course, that’s concerning, very concerning to have guns at all, but in the possession of convicted felons,” said Corley.

Convicted felons Mark Elking and Jessie Patrick were also arrested inside. Now, officials want to remind you of the dangers of experimentation, especially with Fentanyl.

“The addition of Fentanyl to the mix of narcotics, illegal narcotics that are being sold is deadly. It’s deadly. There’s no organization, there’s no person that is regulating the amount that you’re getting and the mix that you’re buying,” said Corley. “It could be way more than your body is used to and the result is an overdose and we may not get there soon enough with the Narcan to bring that person back from an overdose.”

Investigators said Stottlemyer’s home was also within 1,000 feet of Mosley High School.

“So, you have kids that are passing by that residence all the time and those people could make contact, or get to know them, or entice them to buy. It’s just very concerning anything like that is in our community anywhere, but especially near a school of course,” said Corley.

All three arrested will face multiple drug and firearm charges.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.