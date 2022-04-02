Community helps tornado victims in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Residents of Gilbert’s Mill Road in Washington County didn’t expect to be startled awake by the sounds of a tornado early Thursday morning.

“We knew if it was coming towards us, we’ve got to go,” resident Chris Gross said.

“We heard the Tornado drop down, went to go pick up the dogs, run to the room, and before I could get to the bathroom it was already over with,” resident Jennifer Stevens said.

After it passed, the residents were left to deal with the damage to their homes.

“[The tornado] took our roof off one side, a lot of water damage, pushed my mom’s place around 15 feet, and she was in it,” Chris said.

“A tree fell on our house, yeah, and the window had broken from the tree falling and the dog kennel got squished,” Stevens said

These residents said this isn’t the first time they’ve dealt with a situation like this.

“Parts of our roof we had to replace from Hurricane Michael and a few windows,” Kim Gross said.

However, their neighbors who were not harmed during the storm are making sure they won’t have to deal with the cleanup alone. Residents said the damage has been devastating, but the community has rallied around them to help pick up the pieces of their lives, and that means the world to them.

“Very thankful, very grateful, just very appreciative,” Kim said.

“It’s unbelievable,” Chris said.

“And we thank every one of them,” Kim said.

“People come together,” Chris said.

“It’s really a good thing to know there’s people out there that care still,” Stevens said.

Even though their homes were damaged and they lost many of their belongings, residents said they’re grateful to have their lives. All they’re asking for now is prayers.

A GoFundMe has been created for the Gross family, who completely lost their home. To donate, follow one of the links: https://www.gofundme.com/f/a857ek-the-gross-family?utm_campaign=p_nacp+share-sheet&utm_medium=sms&utm_source=customer or https://www.gofundme.com/f/marilyn-gross-tornado-damage?utm_campaign=p_nacp+share-sheet&utm_medium=sms&utm_source=customer.

