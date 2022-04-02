Panama City Police Department investigating two vehicle crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An investigation is underway following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 98 and Michigan Avenue in Panama City Friday night.

Panama City Police officials tell us five people were involved in the crash.

Two were in a van, and three others were traveling in a four-seater-three-wheel slingshot car. Some describe it as a motorcycle.

The three in the slinghot were taken by ambulance to local hospitals for unspecified trauma injuries.

The two people in the van weren’t injured.

Officials shut down the intersection for several hours.

”We’ll set up here tonight. We’ll be here until we finish our investigation here and we will laser map this thing, so this intersection will be shut down for the next couple of hours. While we map this scene and make sure we have the information we need for our investigation,” Sgt. Jared Hicks, Panama City Police Department Traffic Unit Supervisor said.

