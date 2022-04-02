Pinwheels planted for National Child Abuse Prevention month

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - April is National Child Abuse Prevention month and the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center in Panama City held an event to celebrate all the children saved and raise awareness.

“We truly have a mission to end child abuse and sexual violence,” Gulf Coast CAC Executive Director Lori Allen said.

Blue pinwheels were planted for children who have been abused or neglected.

Allen said the pinwheels represent childhood.

“You just think about whimsical, carefree, and very innocent.”

This was the first ‘Bonded by Blue’ event held by the center. It included food, music, and the community coming together.

“We’ve got such a special bond between law enforcement and our child welfare agencies,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

Sheriff Ford said child abuse cases are seen more often than people may think.

“Every day, unfortunately it’s a sad fact that it’s a very common occurrence,” Sheriff Ford said.

Northwest Florida Health Network Community Relations Specialist Kecia Crawford said there are multiple types of abuse.

“There’s mental abuse, verbal abuse, physical abuse, sexual abuse, and those are just to name a few,” Crawford said.

The Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center has various programs for help including trauma therapy treatment, sexual assault, child abuse death, and even treatment for adults who have experienced child abuse.

Statistics show a child is abused or neglected every 47 seconds in America. Allen said this happens everywhere, even right here in our area.

“It impacts one in three girls and at least one in five boys, before they’re 18 years of age,” Allen said.

WJHG staff also participated by planting pinwheels to support this cause, along with other businesses in the area.

If you know a child going through abuse, neglect, or abandonment, officials urge you to contact the 24-hour hotline. You may remain anonymous.

1-800-96-ABUSE.

