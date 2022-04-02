Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect to see rain return to the coast on Saturday afternoon. The best rain chances will be east of Panama City to Apalachicola. Rain chances will be lowest inland. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s. The clouds/rain won’t last long as skies will clear Saturday night. Lows Saturday night will be in the 50s. Under sunny skies we will see highs in the mid to upper 70s Sunday. Our next chance of rain will come Tuesday w/a good chance of storms.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.