Art culture returns to Downtown Panama City.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “Art is just individually just a human thing I guess. It’s like your innate way to express creativity and connect with others around you,” Anastasia Dengerud, Panama City Center for the Arts Marketing and Exhibits Coordinator said.

Coming from Hurricane Michael into the pandemic, now the city once again seems to be flourishing as people are coming out to embrace the culture. From the Martin Theater to the Center for the Arts there is something for everybody.

Recently the Center for the Arts, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to showcase its new exhibits.

Including a new piece that was inspired by the recent re-birth of the downtown community.

“The inspiration for the hanging piece in the stairwell was all the transformation that’s going on in Downtown Panama City and the revitalization in all that we have been through as a community,” Dr. Marlene East, owner, and artist of Marlene East Glass Art said.

Whether it be one of the many murals around town or an art piece that is on display throughout the art center, each piece tells a story.

“I wanted to create something really beautiful to reflect that beauty can come out of pain and tragedy,” East said.

The newest permanent stained glass piece, titled transformation, by Dr. Marlene East embodies the sense of hope for the up-incoming vibrant community.

“To see our progress like as a city with this piece being unveiled. I think I just want everyone to feel like the sense of community that we have that art brings us together for sure,” Dengerud said.

From glass pieces to metal and woodwork, and even photographic art, there is something for every art lover.

