Advertisement

Art culture returns to downtown Panama City

Art culture returns to Downtown Panama City.
By Tony Reese
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “Art is just individually just a human thing I guess. It’s like your innate way to express creativity and connect with others around you,” Anastasia Dengerud, Panama City Center for the Arts Marketing and Exhibits Coordinator said.

Coming from Hurricane Michael into the pandemic, now the city once again seems to be flourishing as people are coming out to embrace the culture. From the Martin Theater to the Center for the Arts there is something for everybody.

Recently the Center for the Arts, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to showcase its new exhibits.

Including a new piece that was inspired by the recent re-birth of the downtown community.

“The inspiration for the hanging piece in the stairwell was all the transformation that’s going on in Downtown Panama City and the revitalization in all that we have been through as a community,” Dr. Marlene East, owner, and artist of Marlene East Glass Art said.

Whether it be one of the many murals around town or an art piece that is on display throughout the art center, each piece tells a story.

“I wanted to create something really beautiful to reflect that beauty can come out of pain and tragedy,” East said.

The newest permanent stained glass piece, titled transformation, by Dr. Marlene East embodies the sense of hope for the up-incoming vibrant community.

“To see our progress like as a city with this piece being unveiled. I think I just want everyone to feel like the sense of community that we have that art brings us together for sure,” Dengerud said.

From glass pieces to metal and woodwork, and even photographic art, there is something for every art lover.

For more information on the Panama City Center for the Arts, visit its website.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 98...
Panama City Police Department investigating two vehicle crash
Marcus Spanevelo has been arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Tennessee...
Ex-boyfriend of Cassie Carli, missing Florida mom, arrested in Tennessee
In 2018, a Bay County jury found Greg Wilson guilty of introducing contraband into the jail and...
Former Bay County attorney disbarred
Mayor Mark Sheldon is proposing the City Manager be able to declare a state of emergency, as...
Panama City Beach City Council calls emergency meeting
It might be April Fools Day, but the Bay County Sheriff's Office isn't joking around when it...
BCSO’s Special Investigation’s Division gets more illegal drugs and firearms off the streets

Latest News

Panama City Center of the Arts held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday to launch its April...
Panama City Center for the Arts holds ribbon cutting ceremony
Saturday night, the Bay County Alzheimer Alliance held its yearly fundraiser to raise money to...
Monte Carlo night returns to Panama City Beach Senior Center
WJHG's Jessica Foster and Sam Martello at O'Charley's in Panama City, supporting the Pilot Club...
Pilot Club of Panama City hosts 11th annual Pancake Festival
Five county pursuit damages FHP vehicle.
Five county pursuit damages FHP vehicle