Five county pursuit damages FHP vehicle

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A five-county pursuit landed two men from Pensacola behind bars Saturday.

Florida highway patrol troopers say the pursuit was on interstate 10.

During the pursuit, troopers say a patrol car was damaged. This was from debris from a jeep after spike strips were set out.

According to FHP one of the two men 20-year-old David Cattell Jr. was arrested and charged with Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, Grand Theft Motor Vehicle, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked. Also, FHP says Antonio Slocum Jr. was arrested and charged with Possession of a Fraudulent Driver’s License, Resisting Arrest Without Violence, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and Violation of State Probation.

