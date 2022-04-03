Florida Highway Patrol investigating 8 person involved crash.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a crash after a man fell asleep driving in Holmes County.

According to Troopers a 19-year-old from Alabama was driving a pickup truck with 3 passengers. The man fell asleep causing him to drift into the path of another car.

FHP said the car had 3 passengers along with the driver all from Bonifay. All four have serious injuries from the crash. One person in the truck had minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

