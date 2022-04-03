Monte Carlo night returns to Panama City Beach Senior Center

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a night to test your luck and hope to hit the jackpot in Bay County.

Saturday night, the Bay County Alzheimer Alliance held its yearly fundraiser to raise money to then give it back to the local community.

This marks the 17th year the event has been held.

The organization does things in support of the dementia and Alzheimer’s community and their caregivers.

Proceeds earned over the course of the night will be used year-round for activities.

“Every year we have a fundraiser, this is our 17th annual fundraiser event for the Bay County Alzheimer Alliance. We have Monte Carlo Night, which is an event full of gaming, food, and fun from a lot of the community members who come out and donate their time and their money to our organization,” Misty Kangus, one executive board member for the Bay County Alzheimer Alliance said.

The event has been catered by Finn’s Island Style Grub for several years, who happen to donate half of their proceeds earned on the night to the Bay County Alzheimer Alliance.

”We basically I come up with my price and I donate half of it back to the cause. It’s just a special occasion to do something to give back to the community and everybody that’s affected by this issue in their lives or their family’s lives,” Justin Buxton, Finn’s Island Style Grub Owner said.

Some of the food included gumbo, cheese grits, and jambalaya.

One of the volunteers of the event included NewsChannel 7′s very own Scott Rossman working one of the card tables.

