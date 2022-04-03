Panama City Center for the Arts holds ribbon cutting ceremony

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local art facility has expanded its art collection and even welcomed a new permanent piece on display.

Panama City Center of the Arts held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday to launch its April exhibitions.

The center for the arts also welcomed a new permanent glass installation piece.

This piece, created by Dr. Marlene East, has been a project in the works for some time now.

Through this piece, one art center official says it resonates with how far the area has come in recent years.

“The piece is titled “Transformation”, similar to our butterflies outside that go through metamorphosis. Our town has done the same thing, so all of that represents the rejuvenation of the arts downtown and the city in general,” Anastasia Dengerud, Panama City Center for the Arts Marketing and Exhibits Coordinator said.

According to staff, over the entire month, a wide variety of art can be found at the art center.

From glass pieces to metal and woodwork, and even photographic art, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

For more information on the Panama City Center for the Arts, visit its website.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.