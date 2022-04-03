Advertisement

Pilot Club of Panama City hosts 11th annual Pancake Festival

Pilot Club of Panama City pancake fundraiser
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City locals came together for pancakes. The Pilot Club of Panama City held its 11th annual pancake festival at O’Charley’s on 23rd Street from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“I don’t cook pancakes, so they’re really delicious for me,” Panama City Resident Sharon Broussard said.

The Pilot Club raises money for local high school scholarships and brain-related disorders. Pilot Club International Director Beverly Shean said this is their biggest fundraiser.

“Our motto is to influence positive change in our communities,” Shean said.

Volunteers served coffee and pancakes, including WJHG’s very own Jessica Foster and Sam Martello. A 10 dollar ticket was required to eat pancakes and all proceeds went towards helping the community.

The event included raffles, door prizes, and a bake sale. Pilot Club officials said their next big fundraiser will be in the Fall.

