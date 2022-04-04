Advertisement

17-year-old arrested with gun and ski mask during traffic stop

Law enforcement report during a search of the vehicle, they found a glock 9mm with a magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One Panama City teenager is in custody after deputies conducted a routine traffic stop in Walton County on Friday.

Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies say they pulled over a vehicle driving 20 miles over the speed limit on Highway 98 in Inlet Beach around 9 p.m.

Deputies say there were three minors and an 18-year-old in the vehicle. They report the 18-year-old is currently on probation, and the driver, identified as Hayes Patterson Kirkland, 17, told deputies he did not have his driver’s license.

Deputies say the smell of marijuana was coming from inside the car.

Law enforcement reported finding a Glock 9mm with a magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition, a pink camouflage ski mask, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia during a search of the vehicle. Kirkland admitted the firearm and ski mask were his.

Kirkland was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm under the age of 18.

