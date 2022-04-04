PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In light of recent tough times in the area, it is time to spread the love.

The entire month of April is Autism Awareness Month.

The Bacot Academy wanted to promote acceptance and understanding of individuals and their families living with autism.

“A wise man once told me, ‘autism is not a disability, it’s just a normal ability,’ and that I agree with,” Kaden Barnes, a student at Bacot Academy, said. “And there’s absolutely no shame on being different.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that about 1 in 44 children have been identified with autism.

Bacot students enjoyed making signs, having cars honk at them, blowing bubbles, eating snow cones, but most importantly spreading the love to those around them.

