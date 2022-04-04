Charges upgraded for teen arrested in connection with drive-by shooting, more arrests

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three teenagers are facing charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a drive-by shooting in March.

Panama City Police announced Monday Jayden Howard, 16, is now facing two counts of attempted murder, one felony count of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and one felony count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

On March 16th, police responded to a home on McKenzie Avenue in reference to a drive-by shooting. They say during their investigation they learned Howard had texted the victim telling him that Howard was coming by to confront him.

They say camera footage shows a dark-colored SUV driving up to the home and slowing down. They say the passenger pulls out a handgun and fired four shots before the SUV drives away.

The Crime Scene Investigation unit reported finding four shell casings and documented one bullet hole in the door of the home.

Howard was found at a home on Verona Circle hiding under a bed. He was arrested.

Police have identified and arrested two more teenagers in connection with this case.

They say the driver of the SUV was Marco Mejia, 17. He’s charged with two counts principal to murder, principal to shooting into an occupied dwelling, and principal to discharging a firearm from a vehicle. Also arrested was Aubree Lake, 18. She is charged with accessory after the fact to attempted murder and giving false information to law enforcement.

