FSA testing begins in Bay County

Tips to help prepare for testing.
Tips to help prepare for testing.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s time for standardized testing here in Bay County. It comes around every spring, but students have been preparing since day one.

The Florida Standards Assessments, or FSA, is one of the main tests students will take in the state. Different grades are tested on different subjects like English Language Arts or Mathematics.

Bay District Schools officials say sometimes parents are more stressed about these tests than the students. Parents can help students get ready to test by knowing their testing days, making students a healthy breakfast, or letting the school know if a student has testing anxiety.

“Give your kids the confidence they need, know they’ve been working on it for a long time, and they’re ready for it,” Camilla Hudson, Coordinator of Assessment and Accountability for Bay District Schools, said. “Their teachers have been preparing them for this situation. Make sure they go to bed on time, get a good breakfast every day, and that they’re ready.”

FSA testing will be going away next school year, but legislation requires students to take some type of assessment to monitor progress. So, it will be replaced with another form of testing.

