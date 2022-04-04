Haney Technical College opens fall enrollment

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Fall enrollment opened on Friday, April 1, 2022, for Haney Technical College.

Haney Technical College offers 18 different programs ranging from Career and Technical Education, Licensure Programs, and Adult General Education classes.

“We opened registration about three months early this year,” Ann Leonard, Director of Haney Technical College, said. “We wanted to give people a lot of time to make their plans for the fall.”

The programs give students hands-on training in the classroom to prepare them for jobs around the world.

If students are unsure of what they want to do, they can meet with counselors who can walk them through the programs to give them an idea of what works best for them.

Potential students can sign up online on the Haney Technical College website.

