Local chef set to guest chef during Masters Weekend

Local Chef Making Masters Debut
By Tony Reese
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mynta and Matt Harbison are the former owners of Los Antojitos.

After 20 years of running the restaurant, the pair are now taking on a new challenge.

“We’re about to be empty nesters and so of course we are going to want to do some traveling. We figured what better way to help offset some of those expenses than to use our skills,” Matt Harbison, Los Antojitos Mexican Restaurant’s former owner, and the guest chef said. “You know being in the service business so long, so I picked up this guest chef gig at the Masters.”

This was an opportunity that came about after Harbison took a trip to Augusta a few years ago.

“We were at a practice round at the Masters about three years ago. We found out a lot of the locals here rent out their houses for the week. Then they bring in guest chefs to cook for everybody and we thought how amazing would that be to cook for the golfers,” Harbison said.

Harbison says that he is not able to cook exclusively for the golfers, this year but he’s looking forward to what next year might bring.

“Now we’re going to get in here and learn some contacts and maybe next year we’ll be cooking for Tiger Woods,” Harbison said.

He credits his wife for helping with this next chapter of their lives.

“We’re going to be a team, I’m going to make the food delicious and she’s going to help me present it and hopefully we’re going to impress some people,” Harbison said.

Since they’ve sold their restaurant the duo took only a few months off before jumping back into the serving industry.

“We only sold the restaurant three months ago and we’ve already done two caterings and now we’re at the Masters doing a chef’s event. She’s already creating me a personal webpage,” Harbison said.

Through this new opportunity, Harbison has high hopes for the future ahead.

“At first it was just kind of for fun, but now it looks like a real business opportunity. You know it can take us anywhere in the world if things work out well,” Harbison said.

