More than 2,000 grams of cocaine, 119 grams of Fentanyl seized, according to deputies

Steven Haley is facing multiple drug charges.
Steven Haley is facing multiple drug charges.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More than 2,000 grams of cocaine and 119 grams of Fentanyl are off the streets after a bust, according to deputies.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say they arrested Steven Haley, 50, of Panama City Beach. They say when they searched Haley’s home on Reid Street, Haley consumed some of the narcotics and flushed a quantity of cocaine down the toilet.

Investigators say they seized 119.3 grams of Fentanyl, 2,133 grams of cocaine, more than $5,000 in cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Haley was arrested and charged with trafficking in Fentanyl more than 28 grams, trafficking in cocaine, over 200 grams, tampering with evidence, keeping a public nuisance structure, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, failure to register as a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

