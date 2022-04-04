Advertisement

School closures for severe weather Tuesday

A list of school closures due to severe weather Tuesday.
A list of school closures due to severe weather Tuesday.(eflon / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - School closures due to severe weather Tuesday are:

WALTON COUNTY

Good evening. This is a message from your Superintendent, Mr. Russell Hughes. After consulting with local weather expert, we are canceling all Walton County schools for tomorrow, Tuesday, April 5th, due to severe weather. Closures include students and staff. Extra-curricular activities and SPICE will also be canceled. Walton County School District will continue their collaborations with local experts to monitor the weather. Please continue to check our district and schools’ media platforms. Stay safe.

OKALOOSA COUNTY

Okaloosa County Schools will be closed tomorrow, April 5th due to the severity and timing of the weather that will affect our area. Before and after-school activities including daycare, tutoring, and extracurricular activities have also been canceled. This decision has been made in the best interests of the safety of students and staff. School will resume on Wednesday.

