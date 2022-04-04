Steve DeMeo returning to Northwest Florida as mens hoops coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -. It didn’t take Northwest Florida State long to find the replacement to Greg Heiar as the next mens basketball head coach. The school announcing Monday morning it has hired Steve DeMeo as its next head coach. He’ll succeed Heiar, who landed the head coaching job at New Mexico State, after leading the Raiders to the National Championship in his lone season at the helm there.

For coach DeMeo, this marks a return to Niceville. He was the head coach at Northwest from 2013 to 2019. In that span the team was very successful, five Panhandle Conference titles, four state titles, three naitonal final four appearances, and in 2015, a National Championship. At 170-and-27.Northwest was the winningest Juco mens program in that six year span. Steve left Northwest for an assistant’s job at St. John’s, after two seasons there he moved to an assistant’s job at East Carolina. Monday afternoon, I spoke with coach DeMeo just before he got in the car to make the drive to Niceville!

“I always loved Niceville,” coach DeMeo told me. “Northwest Florida, the Destin area. I love the administration there and it’s a great place to live. And so when the opportunity came up again, I thought the time was better than last year. I definitely thought about it last year, you know and the timing was just a little bit better this time around.”

The coach went on to say ”You know I just felt like being back at Northwest was good for me personally. And professionally as well. I really think that I’m better off as a head coach. And I like teaching kids not only how to play basketball, but how to change lives. How to get to point-A to point-B quickly. And obviously we had a lot of success the six years that I was here. So I figured I would come back and try it again.”

As for following coach Heiar, who won it all this past season, Steve says he feels no pressure at all replacing a winning coach, beyond the kind of pressure he puts on himself. “You know I’m about winning, and about winning championships.” coach DeMeo said. “But I’m about doing it the right way. And I’ve always said that when I was the head coach at Northwest Florida, I want it to be the most respected program in the country, at any level. It doesn’t matter if it is Division One, Two, Three or NAIA. And I think we did that for six years straight. Obviously you have to have some continuity to do that. And hopefully I’ve built in a good staff. And maybe we can retain some of the guys that Greg recruited last year and build on that. But I followed Steve Forbes who went to two national championship games as well. And that was no picnic either.”

Northwest Florida Athletic Director Ramsey Ross says given coach Demeo’s previous tenure was extraordinary, the folks at Northwest could not be more excited to have him back and to see what this next chapter will bring

