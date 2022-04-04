Troopers need your help identifying man critically injured in crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers need your help identifying a man who was critically injured in a crash Monday morning.

Troopers say the crash happened around 5 a.m. on Highway 98 west of Lake Powell Drive. They say a 71-year-old Illinois man was driving an SUV west on Highway 98. They say a man was walking east on the westbound lanes.

They tell us due to the dark, nonlighted area and the man wearing dark clothes, the driver of the SUV could not see the man and hit him.

The man was taken to a local hospital with critical life-threatening injuries. Troopers are trying to identify the man.

If you recognize the man from the above photo, call the Florida Highway Patrol at 850-873-7020 and ask for Sergeant Billy Mathers.

