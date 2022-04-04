Advertisement

US obesity rates increased during COVID pandemic, study says

A new study shows people gained weight during the COVID pandemic even as they exercised more...
A new study shows people gained weight during the COVID pandemic even as they exercised more and smoked less.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Americans got fatter during the COVID pandemic.

A new study published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine shows obesity rates among adults in the U.S. got worse during the COVID pandemic.

The average body mass index in the U.S. increased by 0.6% between March of 2020 and March of 2021 over the previous year, the study says.

The increase happened even as exercise participation rates soared by 4.4%, and as people slept 1.5% more and smoked 4% less.

Researchers didn’t look at diets, so people may have eaten less healthy foods.

A rise in the consumption of alcohol may also have contributed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama, ex-boyfriend to face charges
Jose Carcamo Elvir was arrested for DUI manslaughter in Walton County.
One person killed in multi-vehicle crash in Walton County
Florida Highway Patrol investigating 8 person involved crash.
Florida Highway Patrol investigating 8 person involved crash
Law enforcement report during a search of the vehicle, they found a glock 9mm with a magazine...
17-year-old arrested with gun and ski mask during traffic stop
Marcus Spanevelo has been arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Tennessee...
Ex-boyfriend of Cassie Carli, missing Florida mom, arrested in Tennessee

Latest News

FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrive...
Democratic, GOP Senate bargainers reach $10B COVID agreement
A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine’s streets
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, front, signs into law the Reproductive Health Equity Act during a...
Colorado governor signs law to protect abortion rights
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles during a meeting with Sen. Tammy Baldwin,...
Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation
Steve DeMeo hired once against as Raiders head coach
Steve DeMeo talks about his return to Northwest Florida