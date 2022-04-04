Advertisement

Warpath 850: A new NIL platform for FSU athletes and fans

By Jenna Lemair
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new subscription service is available for Seminole fans.

The new service gives fans the opportunity to meet FSU athletes and buy exclusive merchandise, and a portion of the proceeds from the subscription service go to the players.

The service is called Warpath 850, launched by Dreamfield and former FSU quarterback McKenzie Milton.

To learn more about the new platform and how you can get involved, watch the video attached to this article.

