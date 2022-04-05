Advertisement

63-year-old dies after roommate pours hot cooking oil on her at assisted living center, police say

FILE PHOTO - According to police, 63-year-old Doren Davis died after her roommate poured hot...
FILE PHOTO - According to police, 63-year-old Doren Davis died after her roommate poured hot cooking oil on her during an argument.(Brothers_Art/Getty Images via Canva)
By Nicole Sanders and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - A 65-year-old woman was taken into custody after pouring hot cooking oil over her roommate at an assisted living center, police said.

According to police, officers found 63-year-old Doren Davis severely burned inside the Smiley House in St. Louis on March 7.

Davis’ roommate poured hot cooking oil on her after a dispute over a personal matter, investigators said.

The 65-year-old was arrested and is being held at the Missouri Department of Corrections. Davis was hospitalized for her burns but later died.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers need your help identifying a man who was critically injured in...
Troopers need your help identifying man critically injured in crash
The crash was in Panama City Beach on Front Beach Road.
Motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach, one person dead, road closures
According to data from Doxo Insights, beach residents pay about $2,014 in household bills a...
The cost of living in Panama City Beach
Jose Carcamo Elvir was arrested for DUI manslaughter in Walton County.
One person killed in multi-vehicle crash in Walton County
A list of school closures due to severe weather Tuesday.
School closures for severe weather Tuesday

Latest News

Sheboygan Falls mother charged with killing her 8-year-old son
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Official: Sacramento shooting suspect seen on video with gun
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in...
GOP blocks Senate COVID bill, demands votes on immigration
President Joe Biden applauds as former President Barack Obama arrives on stage during an event...
Biden, Obama mark 12 years under Obama’s health care law
The measure — passed on the last day of the session — still requires Republican Gov. Brian...
Georgia lawmakers push through election probe regulation