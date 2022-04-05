Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Monday, April 4th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Baseball

Mayfield, KY 1 Arnold 13

Franklin 9 Rutherford 0

Cottondale 1 FSU 15

Walton 9 Central 1

North Bay Haven 5 Sneads 4

High School Softball

Freeport 17 Destin 0

Vernon 11 Laurel Hill 0

Sneads 3 Port St. Joe 11

Cottondale 1 Paxton 2

Bethlehem 11 Rutherford 0

Marianna 16 Lincoln 5

Blountstown 0 Liberty 10

Graceville 8 Holmes 5

Bay 1 Port St. Joe 13

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers need your help identifying a man who was critically injured in...
Troopers need your help identifying man critically injured in crash
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama, ex-boyfriend to face charges
Jose Carcamo Elvir was arrested for DUI manslaughter in Walton County.
One person killed in multi-vehicle crash in Walton County
Florida Highway Patrol investigating 8 person involved crash.
Florida Highway Patrol investigating 8 person involved crash
Law enforcement report during a search of the vehicle, they found a glock 9mm with a magazine...
17-year-old arrested with gun and ski mask during traffic stop

Latest News

Steve DeMeo set for second stint at NWF head coach
Steve DeMeo returning to Northwest Florida as mens hoops coach
Pensacola at Gulf Coast softball highlights
Pensacola at Gulf Coast softball highlights
Area scores and highlights for Sunday, April 3rd
Masker helping Arnold to another big season while racking up impressive GPA
Arnold senior named State’s Mr. Soccer