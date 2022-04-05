Advertisement

Bay County recognizes April as Child Abuse Prevention Month

By Katie Bente
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The month of April is recognized across the nation as Child Abuse Prevention Month. Now it’s being officially declared in Bay County.

Dozens stood at Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting as officials presented members of the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center with the special proclamation.

County leaders said this is an opportunity to remind our community of the importance of putting children first.

The CAC has nearly 100 members supporting local kids and officials said they hope more people will join them.

”You know, child abuse is one of those things that you don’t want to believe happens and a lot of people understandably want to put that topic aside because the content is so hard. But so many and too many are faced with that trauma,” Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director Lori Allen said.

There are a bunch of ways you can volunteer and show your support for local children. You can learn more by visiting their website at https://www.gulfcoastcac.org/ and clicking “How To Help.”

