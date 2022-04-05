Advertisement

Bay County Waste-to-Energy Facility is one step closer to demolition

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, officials announced they’ve chosen a contractor to help tear a...
By Katie Bente
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Waste-to-Energy Facility is one step closer to demolition.

Officials said the incinerator was seen as a financial burden. It closed down last year to help lower the cost of tipping fees.

At Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting, officials announced they’ve chosen a contractor to help tear a portion of the facility down.

The metal pieces will be recycled and the county will be credited $125,000 in return. Officials said all the money will go back into waste management.

”That building is no longer needed and so go ahead and dismantle it and take it down is what’s necessary for our community to move forward with that piece of property,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said.

As of right now, there is no set demolition date.

