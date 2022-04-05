Advertisement

Bay hires Jeremy Brown as next head football coach

By Scott Rossman
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Jeremy Brown is the next head football coach at Bay High School. That bringing coach Brown back to his alma mater, Brown a 1992 graduate of Bay.

Bay A.D. Mike Grady sent out an email Tuesday afternoon announcing the school’s hired Brown to replace Keith Bland who resigned a few weeks ago to take a principal’s job in Dothan. Brown spent 8 seasons at Mosley’s head coach after winning a state title at Jefferson. Between 2013 and 2020 his teams were 42-39 with two playoff appearances. He was let go at Mosley after a 4-4 pandemic plagued 2020 season, despite his team making the playoffs. Last season coach Brown worked as the Offensive Coordinator and Oh-line coach at Walton. The coach telling me by phone Tuesday he’s tried to be patient in terms of getting back to being a head coach. It was important he find the right fit. He graduated Bay in ‘92 and he says this is that right fit! He says his time at Mosley was awesome, he developed great relationships there. But tells me “At this point of my life Bay is where the Good Lord wants me to be. I’m extremely excited, with a sense of peace and clam that this is the right place. I’m anxious to get started to build off what coach Bland started.”

No word on when the coach will be officially introduced to the school, though the coach told me he does expect to meet with the Bay players sometime Wednesday.

