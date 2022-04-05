BDS recognizes volunteers for the month of April

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay District School officials told NewsChannel 7 the pandemic put a hold on their volunteering and mentorship programs. However, those have returned and now they are taking the month of April to appreciate those who help out.

“So we just want to celebrate and thank them during the month of April and just knowing we appreciate them,” Sharon Michalik, Communications Director for BDS said.

While BDS officials said on Monday they are thankful for their current volunteers they said would love for more to sign up.

Michalik said volunteering at a school can be as simple as helping out at lunchtime or reading a book to a class.

“There are plenty of teachers who would love to have people come and just read to their students so there are lots of opportunities,” Michalik said.

Opportunities include signing up for one of the three mentorship programs the district offers. Elevate Bay, is one program in need of mentors. It’s geared toward at-risk students in elementary and middle schools.

“Elevate Bay is short about 200 mentors. So there are 200 students on a waiting list that would love to have a mentor,” Michalik said.

The Bay Education Foundation offers a mentorship program for high schoolers and the New Horizons Learning Center also has a mentorship program that you can get involved with if you are interested.

Michalik said that the district will provide training for those who are interested in being positive role models for their students.

“the more extra hands that we can have to support our teachers and students in the schools the better off we all are.”

If you are interested in signing up for one of their mentor programs you can find all of that information on the BDS website or call at 850-767-4100

