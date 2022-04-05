DeFuniak Springs church honors pastor’s legacy in special way

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People gathered in front of Union Springs Baptist Church in DeFuniak Springs Monday morning to celebrate a pastor who played a big role in serving his community.

A street renaming ceremony took place to honor the late Reverend Anthony M. Johnson who passed away in October of 2021.

Part of Railroad Street near the church is now called Anthony M. Johnson Trail.

City council members, churchgoers, the mayor, and family members of the pastor were all together.

“No one made me feel more welcomed and more proud of this city than Anthony Johnson,” City Councilman Anthony Vallee said.

The late reverend’s wife also recalled his outspoken generosity to those he met.

“Anything he could do, food boxes - whatever,” Johnson’s wife Sharon Johnson said. “It didn’t matter what race you were, what religion you were, he welcomed everybody. He did it for the community.”

Councilman Vallee credited Councilman Kevin Crystal’s efforts in proposing and bringing the street naming idea to fruition.

Sharon Johnson said she is humbled that the community is choosing to honor her husband in this way.

“It’s just an honor to have the street named after him,” Sharon Johnson said. “I thank the city, the councilmen, the City of DeFuniak, and the people of this community to think that much of my husband to name a street after him.”

The late Reverend served as the church’s pastor for 24 years.

He was also in the Army and owned a small barber and beauty supply shop.

