DeFuniak Springs house fire put out by local firefighters

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local firefighters responded to a home in Ten Lake Estates in DeFuniak Springs around 11 p.m. on Monday night.

Walton County firefighters were dispatched to the home on Ten Lakes Drive, after a neighbor reported seeing flames coming from the home and they weren’t sure if anyone was inside.

According to officials, when they arrived on scene, flames were already engulfing a single-story home. Fire Rescue firefighters searched the home for residents but no one was home at the time.

Walton County Fire, DeFuniak Springs Fire, Argyle Volunteer Fire, and Liberty Volunteer Fire Departments were able to extinguish the fire in about thirty minutes.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the cause of the fire.

