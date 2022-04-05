Advertisement

DeFuniak Springs house fire put out by local firefighters

Firefighters responded to a call in Ten Lakes Estates in Defuniak Springs.
Firefighters responded to a call in Ten Lakes Estates in Defuniak Springs.(WALTON COUNTY)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local firefighters responded to a home in Ten Lake Estates in DeFuniak Springs around 11 p.m. on Monday night.

Walton County firefighters were dispatched to the home on Ten Lakes Drive, after a neighbor reported seeing flames coming from the home and they weren’t sure if anyone was inside.

According to officials, when they arrived on scene, flames were already engulfing a single-story home. Fire Rescue firefighters searched the home for residents but no one was home at the time.

Walton County Fire, DeFuniak Springs Fire, Argyle Volunteer Fire, and Liberty Volunteer Fire Departments were able to extinguish the fire in about thirty minutes.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers need your help identifying a man who was critically injured in...
Troopers need your help identifying man critically injured in crash
Jose Carcamo Elvir was arrested for DUI manslaughter in Walton County.
One person killed in multi-vehicle crash in Walton County
The crash was in Panama City Beach on Front Beach Road.
Motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach, one person dead, road closures
A list of school closures due to severe weather Tuesday.
School closures for severe weather Tuesday
Law enforcement report during a search of the vehicle, they found a glock 9mm with a magazine...
17-year-old arrested with gun and ski mask during traffic stop

Latest News

The crash was in Panama City Beach on Front Beach Road.
Motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach, one person dead, road closures
Marlins open Beach Bash with win Monday over Mayfield
Marlins beat Mayfield Monday
Wildfire Awareness
Wildfire Awareness
Spring Break Arrests
Spring Break Arrests