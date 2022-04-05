Advertisement

Jackson County looking for new ways to repair roads

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County officials say they believe they’re being slighted by FEMA, and they aren’t receiving enough money to fix the roads damaged by Hurricane Michael.

“FEMA decided that of the 3,711 sites with the damaged roads, paved roads, they decided that none of it was directly attributable to Hurricane Michael,” Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners Jim Peacock said.

County officials say the damage to the roads was caused by falling trees and equipment used to remove debris.

“It is beyond anything I can imagine as to how they could reach the decision that Jackson County sustained no damage to their paved roads,” Peacock said.

After filing an appeal and arbitration against FEMA, the county is now back to square one. Even though the judges did not rule in favor of Jackson County, the county is still trying to find a way to fix the paved roads.

“I have a meeting with the secretary of DEM this week, I’ve already spoken to Senator Rick Scott, I’ll be talking to Senator Marco Rubio and Congressman Neil Dunn,” Peacock said.

The County also released a nine-page ‘Open Letter’ to residents explaining their position on the situation. One part of the letter reads, “The debris is gone, but the damage is a constant reminder that our community deserved better by our Federal Government.”

Officials say their hope is to eventually get the money they believe they deserve from FEMA.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to FEMA for a comment on this matter but did not receive a response.

You can read the ‘Open Letter’ written by the county here.

