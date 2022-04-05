Local official provides wildfire prevention tips during Florida Wildfire Awareness Week

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One month ago, Bay County and surrounding areas were devastated by several large wildfires.

After roughly ten days of efforts and more than a thousand homes being evacuated, the massive wildfires were contained.

Now during wildfire awareness week, one county official explains just how local governments fight these wildfires.

“The smaller fires we have and we can put out fairly easy, don’t cost a lot of money. We can usually handle those with the personnel we have and our mutual aid partners and working with the Florida Forestry Service,” Bay County Chief of Emergency Services Brad Monroe said.

However, Monroe says if fires do escalate out of their control help has to be brought in.

“If we have a larger fire, we have to consult with forestry and the Department of Emergency Management and ask for more help from the state,” Monroe said.

According to Monroe, when strategizing how to put out massive fires, there are two factors to consider.

“The size and condition of the fire. If we have really bad conditions, like low humidity and high winds. Then we’re more eager to get ahead of it and to plan further for more fire protection units,” Monroe said.

For those that are unsure what to do during a wildfire, Monroe recommends following these tips.

“We know that fire trails across the grass and then onto larger shrubbery and then onto your house. So if you can create a defensible space away from your house by around 30 feet. Trim your trees to where there are no branches hanging over your house, and keep your trees from growing together,” Monroe said.

Homeowners can prepare their homes by also:

⋅ Trimming trees regularly to keep branches a minimum of 10 feet from other trees to prevent fire spread into the canopies.

⋅ Relocating woodpiles to more than 30 feet from homes.

⋅ Creating a separation between trees, shrubs, and items that could catch fire, such as patio furniture, woodpiles, swing sets, etc.

Some other tips one can follow in wildfire prevention:

⋅ When burning trash or other items the fire should be at least 25 feet from your home:

⋅ 25 feet from wildlands, brush, and combustible structures;

⋅ 50 feet from paved public roads;

⋅ 150 feet from other homes

⋅ Never leave a fire unattended;

⋅ Keep a water hose and shovel handy;

⋅ Make sure all fires are fully extinguished

Currently, Unincorporated Bay County has no burn bans.

Residents are however encouraged to check with their local officials before outdoor burning.

Some cities have year-round burn bans.

For more helpful tips on wildfire prevention, visit this website.

