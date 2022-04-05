Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

Severe storms will be possible the next few days
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the low to mid 60s. On Tuesday we will start quiet, but active storms will move into the panhandle by the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances will be 80-90% and severe storms will be possible. Damaging wind, hail, and even tornadoes will be possible. The storms could persist into Tuesday night and Wednesday. Several inches of rain will also be possible with the event. Skies will gradually clear out Thursday with sunny, cool, & quiet weather through the weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

