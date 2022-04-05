Motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach, road closures
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcycle crashed in Panama City Beach, causing a portion of Front Beach Road to be shut down.
The road closure is near Coconut Creek Mini Golf to Middle Beach Road.
According to Panama City Beach Police, a motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed, hit a curb, and crashed. The motorcyclist has serious injuries.
This is all the information available at this time.
