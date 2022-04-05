Advertisement

Motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach, road closures

The crash was in Panama City Beach on Front Beach Road.
The crash was in Panama City Beach on Front Beach Road.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcycle crashed in Panama City Beach, causing a portion of Front Beach Road to be shut down.

The road closure is near Coconut Creek Mini Golf to Middle Beach Road.

According to Panama City Beach Police, a motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed, hit a curb, and crashed. The motorcyclist has serious injuries.

This is all the information available at this time.

