Nearly a dozen Bay County boat ramps now prohibit commercial activity

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nearly a dozen Bay County boat ramps are being designated for neighborhood use only.

At Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting, commissioners passed an ordinance making commercial activity at certain ramps illegal.

Officials said some dolphin tour companies were using neighborhood ramps to pick people up. But there isn’t enough parking space to handle large groups. Officials said cars were ending up on private property or taking over the streets.

”There’s ten or so that we prohibited and there’s ten or so that we will allow commercial activity. So the guy that was once doing it on South Lagoon, now he can go to the St. Andrew’s Marina and do the same thing. He just can’t do it from the South Lagoon boat ramps,” Commissioner Philip “Griff” Griffitts said.

This ordinance change is effective immediately.

Lists of what ramps are now open and closed for commercial use are provided below.

Neighborhood County Boat Ramps, Prohibited Commercial Use:

- Shoreline Circle Boat Ramp (Shoreline Circle Panama City, FL) (Pretty Bayou)

- Dolphin St. Boat Ramp (Dolphin St. Panama City Beach, FL) (Grand Lagoon)

- Safari St. Boat Ramp (Safari St. Panama City Beach, FL) (Grand Lagoon)

- Oriole Street Boat Ramp (Oriole St. Panama City Beach, FL) (Grand Lagoon)

- Quail St. Boat Ramp (Quail St. Panama City Beach, FL) (Grand Lagoon)

- Donald Penny Boat Ramp (SR 77A-Southport, FL) (Fanning Bayou)

- McCall-Everitt Boat Ramp (CR-2321 Panama City, FL) (Deerpoint Lake)

- David W. Hutchinson Boat Ramp (10035 C.R. 2301 Bayou George, FL) (Bayou George/Deerpoint Lake)

- Bay Head North Boat Ramp (Cherokee St. Bayou George, FL) (Bayou George/Deerpoint Lake)

- Bay Head South Boat Ramp (Cherokee St. Bayou George, FL) (Bayou George/Deerpoint Lake)

- Pine Log Boat Ramp (Pine Log State Forest) (Pine Log Creek)

County Boat Ramps, Allowed Commercial Use:

- Crooked Creek Boat Ramp (6370 Titi Road Panama City, FL) (Crooked Creek/West Bay)

- McCall-Everitt Boat Ramp (County Road 2321 Panama City, FL) (North Bay)

- Ira Hutchinson Park 4405 (County Road 2321 Panama City, FL) (Deerpoint Lake)

- High Point Landing 7925 (County Road 2311 Panama City, FL) (Deerpoint Lake)

- Burnt Mill Creek Boat Ramp (Burnt Mill Creek Rd.) (Burnt Mill Creek/West Bay)

- Maude Holmes Boat Ramp (Sandy Creek Rd. Callaway, FL) (Sandy Creek/East Bay)

- Lake Powell Boat Ramp (Lake Powell Rd. Panama City Beach, FL) (Lake Powell/Phillips Inlet)

- B.V. Buchanan Boat Ramp (B.V. Buchanan Bridge Panama City Beach, FL) (West Bay)

- West Hathaway Bridge Boat Ramp (S.W. Side of Hathaway Bridge) (St. Andrews Bay)

- McKenzie Boat Ramp (McKenzie Rd. Southport, FL) (North Bay)

