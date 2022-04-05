PCBPD arrest more than 650 people during March

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A shooting, businesses damaged, drinking on the sandy beaches, and hundreds of arrests later, law enforcement is now weighing in on crime during the month of March. A month they said kept them busy.

“For the month of March, we arrested approximately, just a little bit over 650 people for the month,” Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said.

Panama City Beach Police officials tell us 650 people arrested in March is more than last year’s Spring Break season. Those numbers are up from last year because officials said they took a more aggressive stance when it came to keeping the beach safe. Those numbers include everything from breaking Spring Break ordinances, domestic violence, violent crimes, and traffic offenses.

“DUI’s were significantly up. I think we arrested a little over 30 people for DUI offenses,” said Talamantez.

Due to paperwork being back-logged, we’re told there’s numbers still coming in…

“But it’s safe to say that we probably made an area of 200 arrests for drinking on the beach,” said Talamantez.

Officials said the most “atrocious” weekend of the month was the Front Beach Road shooting and Walmart being ransacked.

“But leading up to that weekend, we saw very little violent crime,” said Talamantez.

But weekends like that help beach police evolve.

“We deal with a new type of clientele every year. The youth of America tries to learn new ways to be dumb every year, so we have to adapt our strategies in order to deal with that,” said Talamantez.

Strategies to help keep the beach safe, despite the negative publicity received this season.

“The fact is, a lot of people see the headlines and see especially this last weekend and I know it’s hard not to think that this is the type of town that will tolerate that, but it’s not and we don’t tolerate it,” said Talamantez. “All I say to people is don’t judge us by the one weekend that was our worst. Obviously what we saw is unacceptable and we are still pursuing multiple investigations. I definitely plan to be right here in front of you, in front of the camera holding up pictures of a lot of bad guys that we are going to arrest off the madness we saw.”

A zero-tolerance policy to keep the beach a family-friendly Spring Break destination.

Officials with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office declined to go on-camera Monday, but tell us they “didn’t really have a high number” of arrests for the portion of the beach they patrol. We reported on March 21st that BCSO had “issued multiple ‘notices to appear’ for having alcohol on the (sandy) beach, but have not had any disturbances down on the sand the entire month of March so far.”

