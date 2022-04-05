Sidewalk construction project will connect schools, establish safety

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Four schools in DeFuniak Springs located near each other will soon have a safe way for students and adults to walk between them.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place across the street from Walton High School this morning to celebrate a sidewalk that will be built.

City commissioners, police officers, and members of the school board were all there.

NewsChannel7 is told that construction will start within the next 30 days.

A set date as to when the project will be completed is still in the works.

