Sidewalk construction project will connect schools, establish safety

City officials and school board members came together on April 4 to celebrate a sidewalk...
City officials and school board members came together on April 4 to celebrate a sidewalk construction project in Walton County.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Four schools in DeFuniak Springs located near each other will soon have a safe way for students and adults to walk between them.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place across the street from Walton High School this morning to celebrate a sidewalk that will be built.

City commissioners, police officers, and members of the school board were all there.

NewsChannel7 is told that construction will start within the next 30 days.

A set date as to when the project will be completed is still in the works.

