Torch Run raises money for Special Olympics

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Shoes were laced and feet hit the ground running in the parking lot of the Publix in Lynn Haven, Tuesday.

This kicked off the local leg of the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run.

“This is our 39th year in doing the Torch Run,” Ken Roop, the Director for Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Florida, said. “We have over 300 different agencies that will run with the torch.”

Special Olympics Florida partners with law enforcement to raise money for the summer games. Each year more than 5,000 officers in 67 counties in Florida join forces for a great cause. This includes our own local law enforcement agencies who put on running shoes to show their support.

“It’s a chance for the law enforcement community to come together and show our support for the Special Olympics,” Jay Walker, an officer for the Panama City Police Department, said.

Law enforcement acts as “Guardians of the Flame” as they carry the “Flame of Hope.”

Since the ‘80s, the flame has been carried throughout Florida until it reaches opening ceremonies.

“This is the 50th anniversary for special Olympics in Florida,” Roop said. “If you have a chance, I would highly recommend getting down to Orlando, May 20th, for our state summer games.”

Officers finished their run at the Publix in Panama City, and pass the torch on to their brothers in blue.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.