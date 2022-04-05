Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar for now, but clouds are increasing in our skies. Despite the quiet start to the morning, I still want you to go ahead and bring the umbrellas or some rain gear. Showers and thunderstorms will be spreading into the Panhandle from west to east by mid to late afternoon.

Otherwise, we’re getting started in the mild 60s this morning. So you can dress comfortably out the door today and enjoy the pleasant natural a/c for the morning commute. We’ll turn mild and a bit humid as southerly winds pump in a more moisture rich air mass today. Those winds will be breezy from the south up to 20 mph by lunch. Highs today reach the upper 70s to low 80s similar to yesterday before the storms arrive.

A squall line feature is expected to arrive this afternoon and evening for NWFL. Areas west of Hwy331, Walton and Okaloosa Counties, will see the storms arrive around 2pm. The storms reach Hwy231 by 4pm and pass into our Eastern and Southeastern counties after 4pm and into the evening. Storms today will be capable of producing heavy rain, hail, gusty winds, and an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Rain will continue a bit into the evening before backing off some overnight. We’ll see more scattered storms develop across NWFL tomorrow as well with a severe element still possible.

Rain totals will be around 2-4″ when all is done. A Flood Watch is in effect due to the potential for heavy rain. Some areas hit by multiple strong storms may exceed the aforementioned totals.

A cold front will clear out our skies Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Conditions turn sunny, cool, and breezy into the end of the week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with storms moving in by the mid to late afternoon and evening from west to east. Your 7 Day Forecast has another unsettled day for Wednesday before skies clear out into the end of the week.

